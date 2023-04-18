Besides ruling millions of hearts with her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift is also continuously dominating headlines. However, it is not because of her professional front but her personal life. While the actress is currently at the peak of her career, she allegedly broke up with her beau Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. While the singer is back on stage between moving on from the long-term relationship, Swifties are eager to know how she is doing.

Taylor is pulling off the Tampa leg of her Eras Tour. She kickstarted her tour on March 17 and will travel the entire US till August 9.

Taylor Swift reportedly met Joe Alwyn at the Met Gala in 2016 while she was in a relationship with Calvin Harris. As she broke up with Harris a month later, she kept her dating life a secret till January 2017. News of Tay and Joe’s relationship finally broke in May 2017, which Ed Sheeran later approved. After being tight-lipped about their relationship for a long time, the two began making rare public appearances in 2020. At Grammys 2021, Tay even thanked her alleged beau in her award-winning speech giving away major couple goals. Now, the two have reportedly parted ways in a non-dramatic breakup, as per a report by Entertainment Tonight.

As Taylor Swift recently set the stage on fire in Tampa with her chart-bursting tracks, her fans cheered for her. As fans are eager to know how the singer is doing after her reported breakup, one of the Swifties pulled off a ‘You Belong With Me’ moment with the singer by holding a sign that read, “You OK?”

While singing her track Delicate, Swift spotted the sign and responded with a subtle thumbs-up gesture. A clip of the singer doing the same is going viral on TikTok, and Swifties have breathed relief. It seems the pop idol is in a good place after her breakup. Meanwhile, enjoy Taylor’s track ‘You Belong With Me’ here.

