Certain movie franchises in Hollywood have established a special foot in the industry. They could be making their fiftieth sequel, and the fans would probably be excited to watch it. One such film franchise is Mission Impossible. Tom Cruise plays the leading spy in the action-thrillers and leaves his fans impressed with his daredevil stunts. While his co-stars have always revealed how dedicated the star is, Thandie Newton once revealed some juicy details that left everyone stunned.

Thandie and Tom starred together in Misson: Impossible 2. She played the role of Nyah while the actor reprised his role as Ethan. The two were lovers in the films who fought death to be together. While the movie ended on a happy note, Nyah’s character was not brought back in the following sequels. Thandie once revealed that she would not be coming back to the franchise as she wanted to spend time with her family. She also revealed some details about her intimate scenes with the actor and they were quite spicy. Scroll on to learn more.

Nicole Kidman worked with Thandie Newton in Flirting and recommended her to Tom Cruise, her ex-husband, for Nyah’s role. Thandie gave auditions and bagged the position. She did not anticipate her character to have a lot of depth and once said to Time, “When Tom and John Woo asked me to audition, they said it would have a love story. I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. The girl’s going to be screaming while the men are showing off their muscles.’ But I was happy to be of service.’”

But when it came to performing love scenes for Mission Impossible, Thandie Newton was left perplexed. She said, “As soon as he got into the bed, I thought he was really aroused. It was terrifying. He was wearing one of those modesty cups. And it was massive. It was almost more distracting than if he’d actually had an erection. Which I certainly didn’t expect him to have – I’ve never done a love scene where that’s even been a remote possibility. So hysteria seemed a perfectly logical response.”

In an interview with Vulture once, Thandie had revealed that working with Tom Cruise was quite stressful as he was extremely dominating and concrete about the scenes in the movie.

