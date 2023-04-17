The Kardashian and Jenner sisters keep making the news owing to what they post on social media, who they are spotted around the globe with and everything & anything they say or do. The reality family’s TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ gave an insight into their lives, and it was all thanks to it that we got one of the real-est moments of Kim Kardashian – her breaking down over divorcing Kris Humphries.

For those who don’t know, Kim and Kris began dating in October 2010 and got engaged in May 2011. On August 20, 2011, the now-retired professional basketball player and reality star tied the knot, but 72 days later (October 31, 2011), Kardashian filed for divorce. Humphries, in his response, requested an annulment on the grounds of fraud or a decree of legal separation rather than a divorce.

In the old KUWTK clip, shared on Instagram by dashquotez with the caption, “Maturing is realising this scene was so sad”, we see Kim Kardashian breaking down as she pours her heart out to Kourtney Kardashian about wanting to divorce Kris Humphries. The ‘Skims’ founder is heard saying, “He has a good heart, he’s a Christian, he’s everything on paper, exactly what I want in someone. But for some reason, my heart isn’t connecting. I’ve tried and I’ve tried but I don’t know what to do and I want my whole family to at least back me. You think I feel good that I met this guy from Minnesota and I feel awful that like I made him move out here and like changed his whole life. And I feel bad for him.”

Kim Kardashian continued, “I feel sad I feel bad for the guy, I changed his whole life and he fell in love with me and I feel in love with him and now all my feelings have changed. You don’t think I feel bad that I invited all these people to this huge wedding and I flew everyone out? I wasted everyone’s time. I wasted everyone’s money. I wasted everyone’s everything and I feel bad. You don’t think I feel bad? At 30 years old I thought I’d be married with kids and I’m not. I failed at this. And you think that I don’t feel bad? People change their minds. People make mistakes” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dashquotez 💗 (@dashquotez)

Commenting on this video of Kim Kardashian crying and sympathizing with her, one user wrote, “That’s really sad and she is not the only one to experience this. This moment feels so real. I like stuff like this. You see the human in celebrities in those vulnerable moments. If this was staged and acting, it’s very good acting. Either way: lots of respect!”

Another added, “i’ve seen the meme of kim’s face while crying during this scene but had never actually watched the context and lowkey this is a real experience and the internet did her dirty on this one.”

A third, commenting on this now-old video of Kim Kardashian crying on KUWTK, wrote, “Maturing is realizing…no matter how perfect ur partner may seems, the way she/he made u feel matter….do u want to live day to day basis feeling drained…insecure and sad.”

One more added, “At 30yrs old I thought I’d be married with kids and I’m not. I failed” imagine if she had given up on herself at this low point… just a reminder to everyone out there that there’s no time limit to reaching your peak. You don’t have to reach peak in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or even 50s.”

Some more comments read, “U know this is real bc Kourtney crying”, “what the f*ck why are people here so mean, she’s still a human being with feelings guys”, and more.

Talking about Kim Kardashian, she has been married thrice and divorced all three. Her first marriage to Damon Thomas lasted from 2000 to 2004, then the one with Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 and finally with Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. The reality star shares four kids with the latter.

