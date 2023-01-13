Kanye West Secretly Marrying Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori Leaves Netizens In Shock
Kanye West Gets Trolled For Secret Marrying Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, A Netizen Said, “I Give It Generously No More Than 60 Days”(Photo Credit –Youtube/Instagram)

American rapper Kanye West often makes headlines for his controversial statements and has received massive backlash for his remarks. Now is making headlines for a different reason. Ye apparently secretly got married to his Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

The 45-year-old rapper was rumoured to be dating after multiple entertainment media websites spotted him going out with a “mystery blonde woman”. The rumours began after he released his song “Censori Overload” -a play on Censori’s last name last month – reportedly as a tribute to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Daily Mail reports are to be believed, Kanye West is reportedly married again, just two months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer working with his fashion brand Yeezy in a private ceremony last week.

The report came as a shock for many and netizens are having a field day on social media. A user said, “This chick Kanye just married is definitely about to be in the ski mask hall of fame because you know he wasn’t in the right mind to ask for a pre-nup,” another user wrote, “Kanye West Getting Married Again. What A Start To 2023.!!😂”

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Kanye married Yeezy architect Bianca two months after officially divorcing Kim Kardashian. The reality star and rapper were married for six years.

Kim and Kanye West split in November after filing for divorce on February 19, 2021. They share physical and legal custody of their four children, who are named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Bianca and the rapper, 45, have reportedly been married in a private ceremony, and they have been pictured wearing wedding bands. Sources tell TMZ that his band, which was initially spotted on him last week, symbolises his continued dedication to her even after their marriage.

Must Read: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s Defamation War, Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Oscar Slap To Every Breath Kanye West Took, Here’s A List Of Burning Hollywood Controversies Of 2022

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out