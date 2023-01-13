American rapper Kanye West often makes headlines for his controversial statements and has received massive backlash for his remarks. Now is making headlines for a different reason. Ye apparently secretly got married to his Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

The 45-year-old rapper was rumoured to be dating after multiple entertainment media websites spotted him going out with a “mystery blonde woman”. The rumours began after he released his song “Censori Overload” -a play on Censori’s last name last month – reportedly as a tribute to her.

If Daily Mail reports are to be believed, Kanye West is reportedly married again, just two months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He married Bianca Censori, an architectural designer working with his fashion brand Yeezy in a private ceremony last week.

The report came as a shock for many and netizens are having a field day on social media. A user said, “This chick Kanye just married is definitely about to be in the ski mask hall of fame because you know he wasn’t in the right mind to ask for a pre-nup,” another user wrote, “Kanye West Getting Married Again. What A Start To 2023.!!😂”

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Kanye West getting married is the wildest thing I’ve heard today 😩 — Noxolo (@TaurusNoxy) January 13, 2023

Kanye West Getting Married

Again.

What A Start To 2023.!!😂 — Merit Ejiro (@merit_ejiro) January 13, 2023

Apparently Kanye west has got married.

I give it generously no more then 60 days. — Coco (@Cocolh44) January 13, 2023

January recap so far. 1. Kanye was missing now he married

2. Lisa Marie Presley died

3. Lori Harvey fucking Damson Idris

4. A pigeon was caught smuggling drugs into the prison Tory Lanez at

5. Meek Mill was bout to get his ass beat at the Gervonta fight

6. Naomi Osaka pregnant — Jewelry Clinton (@_KingArii) January 13, 2023

Kanye getting married is the most random thing that’s happened this year — Smiso (@directorsmiso) January 13, 2023

No way Kanye got married just to have sex 😭 pic.twitter.com/VRbTmE626A — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) January 13, 2023

Kanye went missing and then came back married 🤣😂 I dunno why but this is so funny — GG💎🇬🇭 (@FutureSailorr) January 13, 2023

Waking up seeing Kanye went missing for a month and got secretly married to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/vTArpXEOAj — alex (@AlexUlrichh) January 13, 2023

Kanye west literally found and married someone who looks like Kim Kardashian but on 360p☠️ pic.twitter.com/YG4cjTYaCp — Satan's spawn💅 (@lawdekausername) January 13, 2023

Anyone getting married to Kanye West knows exactly what they’re doing and they mustn’t play the victim down the line. — uSis o right! (@SineNtombi_) January 13, 2023

Kanye West disappeared for weeks and came back married.

Disappear for a while and shock them… Ye took it serious. — Nazor (@nazornnadi) January 13, 2023

Kanye married Yeezy architect Bianca two months after officially divorcing Kim Kardashian. The reality star and rapper were married for six years.

Kim and Kanye West split in November after filing for divorce on February 19, 2021. They share physical and legal custody of their four children, who are named North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Bianca and the rapper, 45, have reportedly been married in a private ceremony, and they have been pictured wearing wedding bands. Sources tell TMZ that his band, which was initially spotted on him last week, symbolises his continued dedication to her even after their marriage.

