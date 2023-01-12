Kanye West enjoys a massive fanbase. The songwriter has received 24 Grammy Awards. Now, that’s a quite big record, isn’t it? The popular star has his own fair share of controversies, and he has remained in the headlines sometimes for his professional life and sometimes for his personal life.

Kanye and Kim parted ways after being together for six years but once they were madly in love with each other. The popular rapper is known for his unpredictable behaviour and bizarre statements. He once admitted he wants to have s*x with Kim Kardashian’s sisters. Yes, you read it right. Scroll down to read this weird throwback story.

According to a Metro.co.uk report, Kanye West once said something that left everyone shocked. In the track shared by Dj Clark Kent on Twitter, he was heard discussing about having s*x with his wife’s sisters. In his track XTCY, he clearly revealed he wouldn’t mind sleeping with Kim’s sisters. In it Ye, raps, ‘You got sick thoughts/I got more of ‘em/ you got a sister-in-law you would smash?/ I got four of them.

Damn those are your sisters/You did something unholy to them pictures/Damn, you need to be locked up/ Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.’

Well, these were the opening lyrics of the song. Back then, the song garnered a lot of eyeballs and left people talking about it. In fact, a lot of people on the internet called it inappropriate. One of the users pointed out how Kim can be okay with Kanye West‘s bizarre lyrics.

Don’t you think it was really really odd? Talking about Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian, the couple first got together in 2012 before getting engaged a year later on Kim’s 33rd birthday. Notably, it was Kim’s third marriage. After being happily together for six years, the couple parted ways in 2019.

