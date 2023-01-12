Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Hollywood’s A-Lister couple have always been in the headlines for their love affair and flaunting their married life. Their marriage has set relationship goals for the internet world. Batman actor Ben Affleck was recently seen taking out a brand new Rivian R1S electric SUV cruising the streets of Los Angeles, California. Just like his real-life role, it seems like the Batman actor does want to keep all the top-notch vehicles in their collection.

Jennifer Lopez leaves no chance to express her love on social media and keep her fans updated. With a huge fan following on social media, every brand wants to be associated with the couple. However, Ben Affleck brought the amazingly expensive vehicle on his own and the beast vehicle just looks amazing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video of the couple cruising a Rivian vehicle means free promotion of the startup that is still far from being an established name. As Ben Affleck took in on the roads of Santa Monica, the name of the brand reached a wider audience that may otherwise not have known what it is or that it even exists. Rivian 1S which costs around $100,000, Ben Affleck is one of the few celebrities who officially own Rivian. The report of the couple owning the beast vehicle comes from inside EVS and it also says, “this isn’t an official star endorsement, since there’s no contract between Affleck and Rivian”.

Considering the net worth that both the stars possess, it is quite possible that the couple might plan to take more of such vehicles. However, Rivian 1S couldn’t be better for their blended family. Their children, Samuel, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, whom he shares with fellow actress and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, plus Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 14, can all have a good family trip.

Must Read: Did Zack Snyder Endorse Fans’ Calls For Netflix To Buy SnyderVerse & Produce Justice League 2 With’Superman’ Henry Cavill & ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News