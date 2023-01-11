Batman actor Ben Affleck just could not resist his temptation to Dunkin Donuts and we certainly agree with his craving. He is often spotted at the store but this time, he is apparently serving them too. We wonder how customers would have reacted watching Ben Affleck. Interestingly he was accompanied by his beau Jennifer Lopez and read out ahead to know the actual story.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been one of the most adorable power couples in the world. While it seems the Batman star has landed a new job, it is not what it looks like.

According to a report by NBC Boston, Ben Affleck was snapped taking orders and serving up. The customer told the outlet that the actor was “incredibly funny and quick-witted” handing the order at a drive-through window. The couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were together filming a commercial for the brand where Ben was dressed as a Dunkin’ Donut employee in a T-shirt and visor, waiting to take his wife’s order.

.@BenAffleck working the drive-thru window @dunkindonuts in Medford, MA today I just spoke with one of his customers who described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted” handing her order Photo credit: Lisa Mackay @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/HWapCHvBEa — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) January 10, 2023

In addition to the shoot, Ben Affleck surprised a fan as he worked for a real customer. The Batman actor was photographed smiling while handing over the order proving why he is one of the sweetest celebrities. Being one of the fans of Dunkin’ Donuts, Ben Affleck has often been seen with his go-to order, an iced coffee.

Jennifer Lopez has always posted about their married life on social media which has set relationship goals for the internet world. In a recent post, JLo posted never-before-seen photos from their Las Vegas and Georgia weddings.

