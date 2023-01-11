What’s an award night without some glam? Last night, Golden Globes 2023 took place and all the famous celebrities from the town had come down to enjoy a gala time at the award ceremony. Who wasn’t there? From Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino to Selena Gomez, Lily James and so many more! Everyone took the red carpet by storm as they walked in their best fashion foot.

Here’s who made quite an impact on our minds with their best looks, who were just bleh, and who even though didn’t make it to the list but deserve a mention are listed below. Scroll down to find out the hits and misses from the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

Margot Robbie channeled her inner Barbie in a soft pink textured dress featuring a halter neck with a mermaid cut fringe detailing. She completed her look with subtle dewy and glowy makeup and kept her wavy hair open to add a charm and edge. She definitely is a HIT!

Brad Pitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt Mx (@bradpitt_mx)

Brad Pitt always looks dapper even in his casual wear. He opted for a black tuxedo which he paired with a white shirt and a bow tie and kept his look uber cool with gelled-back hair. Oh, are we still in love with Brad? Obviously, yes!

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Rihanna is there and not serving lewks? That can never happen. She wore a black off-shoulder dress with a dramatic trail and she paired it with heels and black gloves. She added a diamond neckpiece, diamond earrings, and a bracelet which gave her whole look even more definition.

Lily James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Lily James literally swept us off with her red carpet look at Golden Globes. She opted for a red outfit with dramatic flairs and a long trail, along with cut-out detailing at the waistline making her flaunt her abs. She completed the look with diamond drops and a choker, and we are in love with her look! It was chic, classy, and obviously gorgeous!

Selena Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Selena Gomez chose an outfit in which she seemed a little uncomfortable and which is why she couldn’t make it to the best-dressed list. She wore a black off-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and dramatic puffy attached sleeves. Her velvety look with diamond drop earrings couldn’t make an impact on us!

Ana De Armas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Ana De Armas has always been fashionably up in the game. However, her look for the Golden Globes 2023 couldn’t create the buzz. She wore a simple black pleated dress with a silver texture embellished in the front. Ana completed her look with winged liner, subtle makeup, and brown lip shade. Her look was too simple to be on the best-dressed list!

Andrew Garfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Garfield Photos💙 (@thegloriousandrewgarfield)

Andrew Garfield looks dapper whatever he wears. However, last night for the award ceremony, he wore a tangerine-coloured suit set, and well, it was a little bleh. What do you think?

Last up we have a few celeb names that didn’t make it to the list but deserve a mention. Jenna Ortega’s n*de brown outfit with criss-cross detailing at the bust, making her flash her washboard abs. The outfit also featured bell sleeves, pleated detail, and a dramatic trail. Angela Bassett looked like a disco ball in a silver sequined bodycon outfit which she paired with a diamond bracelet and earrings. Anya Taylor Joy served it right in a pale yellow coloured br*lette and skirt with golden junk jewellery. Billy Porter made quite a statement in his pink suit dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Well, who do you think dished out the fashionable looks hot and right at Golden Globes 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

