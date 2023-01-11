James Cameron directed the iconic romantic movie, Titanic will be returning to theatres on the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary. Ahead of the release, a new trailer and a poster have been released. Released in 1997, Titanic is the third highest-grossing movie of all time that also went on to bag 14 Academy Award nominations and won 11 of them in 1998.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the new poster of the Titanic movie show star-crossed lovers Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). However, diehard fans have noticed a mistake that they can’t seem to ignore. In the poster, Rose DeWitt Bukater’s hair and glorious red curls swept over her shoulder seemed a little off for the fans.

To enhance the viewing experience, the remastered version of James Cameron‘s Titanic will be released in 3D 4K HDR with a high-frame-rate. Clocking at 3 hours and 15 minutes, the re-release of the film will hit the theatres on Friday, February 10. The new trailer released by Paramount’s social media account has excited the fans as they are still trying to avoid a beauty blunder.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

#Titanic returns to the big screen in remastered 4K 3D on February 10. pic.twitter.com/WcBFJJ8hBI — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) January 10, 2023

Taking twitter to react on the news of re – releasing Titanic, a user asked, “What happened to rose about her hair in the poster?”. Another also pointed out that and said, “why does she have two different hairstyles”.

What happened to rose about her hair in the poster?🤨 #Titanic https://t.co/ZePW68tbUY — Rainy season ⛈️🌈🌦️ (@Rainyse62766726) January 11, 2023

Replying to the previous question, another user tweeted,

Because it represents the duality of her having to portray her societal role and the life she wishes to have, free, with Jack. — Pedro Hollanda (@phollanda) January 10, 2023

“She was getting a perm then the iceberg hit?”, says another user.

She was getting a perm then the iceberg hit? pic.twitter.com/5E5iDgHxl4 — Michael L. (@mnl416) January 10, 2023

“Titanic poster is like an optical illusion I cant work out”, said another netizen on Twitter.

Kates hair in this new Titanic poster is like an optical illusion I cant work out… https://t.co/XDDYALxRXy — Eleanor Andrews (@elle__andrews) January 10, 2023

The ill-fated lovers’ Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater will meet once again during the love season of the year, Valentine’s time. Maybe, it is the right time to take out your love interest on a movie date and witness the iconic love story by James Cameron, Titanic.

