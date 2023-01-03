Kim Kardashian is known for her fashion sense and her unfiltered opinions. With more than 338 million followers on social media, she enjoys a huge fanbase and she is no stranger to controversy. Every move she makes seems to steal headlines and trends on Twitter.

From giving out a controversial statement to even posing for a racy photoshoot, Kim has the power to break the internet. But a lot of times, her sword-like tongue backfires on her. She was once brutally trolled by Indians for calling Indian curry disgusting. Her comments faced a lot of criticism and later she had to issue an apology. Scroll down to read more.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kim Kardashian once called Indian curry “disgusting” on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the reality show star’s offhanded remark drew criticism on Twitter and people called her rude for insulting Indian culture. Later, she apologised for her comments and wrote, “Just want to clear something up. In No way was my comment intended to insult to Indian people and their culture. This is just my own personal taste. There are a lot of foods that I don’t like… I hate cilantro(coriander) and peppers, and they are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn’t reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture.”

The E! Star explained that everyone has their own opinion and she was simply expressing that and there was no intention to hurt anyone. Kim published her apology after she faced a lot of flak for her words.

Later, she was spotted wearing a Maang Tikka and Chudiyan and tweepals were quick to take a dig at her by pointing out that she hates Indian food but she loves wearing Maang Tikka.

