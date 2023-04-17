Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves enjoys a massive fanbase, and his stardom is unmeasurable. He has fans from all across the globe. The actor who is riding high on the success of the release of the blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 4 tries to keep his personal life private. But as they say sometimes it is okay to indulge in some PDAs and serve major couple goals. Recently, Reeves’s girlfriend Alexandra gave him a sweet smooch during the red carpet of the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles and made their fans go aww. Scroll below to read the details!

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra looked stunning together as they happily posed for the media on the red carpet, but it was their too cute to handle PDA that caught everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant recently graced the rep carpet event of the Art Gala in Los Angeles. The couple were photographed laughing, smiling and sharing a kiss. Alexandra looked too hot to handle in a bright red, floor-length floral gown. On the other hand, Reeves looked dapper in a navy suit and striped tie. The couple shared a quick smooch at the event which became a highlight of the evening.

For the unversed, the duo first made their public appearance in the year 2019, and Keanu Reeves’s dating news had literally broken many hearts. The actor, who tries not to share a lot about his relationship, had last month opened up about his relationship. During a conversation with The People Magazine, he was asked what his last moment of bliss was. To which he shared a brief anecdote and said, “A couple of days with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected, smiling, laughing, and giggling. Feeling great. It is just nice to be together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keanu Reeves TheClub (@kr_theclub)

Well, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are indeed an inspiration for many couples out there. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: John Wick 4 Star Keanu Reeves’ Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Is A Perfect 10, Can Speak Multiple Languages, Officiate Weddings & Much More, Know Everything!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News