Once, former WWE star John Cena and diva Nikki Bella were madly in love with each other. The couple enjoyed a massive fanbase and were adored by many. They dated each other for six long years before parting ways. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Nikki confessed that she couldn’t masturbate after seeing him participate in an awkward s*x scene with Amy Schumer. Yes, you read right, she was so turned off by the scene that it ruined her chance at some time alone. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For the unversed, Nikki was referring to John’s 2015 flick Trainwreck, where he played a gym addict who had a one-night stand with commitment-phobic Amy before she met the love of her life. Notably, the pair had shot an intensely uncomfortable bedroom scene that later left his fiance shocked.

Nikki Bella once opened up about the steamy s*x scene on her show Total Bellas and confessed, “Imagine watching your man do a s*x scene and have whole world see his big butt. You know, you get visuals. I swear I couldn’t masturbate forever because I just think of the s*x scene.” In the scene, John Cena’s bare bottom took most of the part.

The couple was together for six years and were engaged to each other before they called in quits. Nikki had once revealed that it was her gut feeling that she should walk away. Nobody ever thought she would do that, but it was hitting her really hard. However, she called her relationship with John Cena incredible and said it was just that people wanted different lives.

Nikki Bella is now happily married to Artem Chigvinstev. The duo dated each other for nearly three years before taking the plunge. On the other hand, John Cena has also moved on with his life.

