In the past, we have seen WWE shedding a hefty amount to bring some popular faces away from the pro-wrestling profession inside the ring. Most of those attempts have been successful enough with the recent one being the inclusion of Logan Paul. The latest we learn is that he has renewed his contract with the company and is receiving a really lucrative sum. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Logan shot to fame by posting sketches on Vine and later on YouTube. He was also on the list of highest-paid YouTube creators in 2017, 2018, and 2021. He got into WWE in 2021 and there’s no looking back since then. His presence has been highly entertaining, and his pro-wrestling skills have been impressive.

In the last appearance, Logan Paul was seen at WrestleMania 39, where he had a match with Seth Rollins on the first night. Even though he lost the match to Rollins, he was highly praised for his skills by critics. It was the last match as per his old contract and now, as revealed by the man himself, a new contract has been signed between Logan and WWE.

Logan Paul himself took to Twitter to share with his fans. As per Lous Dangoor of GimeMeSport, an exciting detail about the new contract has been unveiled. It is learned that he’ll be paid more than $5 million (presumed as his annual salary). Interestingly, it is much higher than what AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and The Miz are getting as per their contract.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ESPN, Logan Paul spoke about his new contract. He said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have found something I’m good at, at 28 years old. And the fact that the organization thinks I’m good enough to continue, hopefully, building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. As long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m going to keep doing this sport.”

