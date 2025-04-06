It was a gut-wrenching admission that peeled back the layers of bravado and revealed a side of Logan Paul not often seen.

During a raw episode of IMPAULSIVE with WWE icon John Cena, the internet personality-turned-boxer and pro-wrestler opened up about a chapter of his life that cost him something far deeper than followers or brand deals. It was his connection with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the man he once called a hero.

Logan Paul and Dwayne Johnson: From Viral Buddies To Radio Silence

Logan and The Rock were more than just two faces in the social media spotlight back in the mid-2010s. They collaborated on viral videos, contents that soared past 50 million views, leaving fans convinced a genuine bond was forming.

But as Logan confessed, all of that shattered with one grave misstep in 2017.

The Trip That Changed Everything

It was a trip to Japan that changed everything as what was meant to be another over-the-top vlog spiraled into global outrage.

Logan and his crew had filmed in Aokigahara, a forest known for its tragic association with suicide in Japan. In a moment he’s since described as thoughtless and devastating, Paul filmed the body of a deceased man—footage that was initially posted, but then quickly deleted amidst a flood of backlash.

The fallout was swift and brutal as YouTube cut ties and sponsors pulled away. And perhaps most painfully, Dwayne Johnson, who had quietly supported Logan’s rise, made it clear, through his publicist, that he wanted every trace of their collaboration erased.

And soon after, videos were taken down and communications ceased. But for Logan, it wasn’t just a professional loss, it felt like being abandoned by someone he deeply admired.

Logan Paul on Losing His Hero

Years later, seated across from Cena, Paul wrestled with the emotional weight of that moment.

“I would’ve considered us acquaintances at least. He was great, and then Japan happened. I could go into so much depth about my remorse, the place that I was in and the faults that I made at that time in my life,” he said while speaking on the podcast last year.

The former WWE US Champion added, “I had to really rewire my brain and backtrack and ask myself how I let that happen.What went wrong in my life where I thought that was ok? I’ve had to do a tremendous amount of therapy to figure out what happened, or didn’t happen, in my life that was so traumatic that [I could do] that.”

A Deeper Hurt Behind the Silence

Dwayne’s decision, as Paul revealed, wasn’t just about public image. There was a personal sting as Johnson’s mother had attempted suicide during his youth, which made Logan’s actions far more painful than they might have appeared on the surface.

Paul said, “DJ (Dwayne Johnson) was one of the people I hurt because of his mother’s experience. I hurt him so much so that he basically wanted nothing to do with me. “DJ (Dwayne Johnson) was one of the people I hurt because of his mother’s experience. I hurt him so much so that he basically wanted nothing to do with me.”

The father-of-one added, “It was such a low moment because I knew I let myself down, I knew I let my fans down, I knew I let my family down. But my idol too, it just stunk so bad.”

