Logan Paul and KSI, alongside a team of celebrity volunteers, have sprung into action, providing nearly $5 million worth of Prime Hydration drinks to California’s firefighters, with plans to donate even more by the end of the week.

Mass Distribution Of Prime Bottles To Los Angeles County

Over 1.7 million bottles have already been distributed across Los Angeles County, benefiting first responders, shelters, and more than 700 local food banks. A Prime spokesperson shared that Logan Paul and KSI’s efforts don’t stop there. In the coming days, an additional nearly million bottles will be sent out, bringing the total contribution to exceed $6.25 million.

Hollywood Stars Join The Cause Led By Logan Paul & KSI

Hollywood stars, including Tyler Sebago, Bella Thorne, and Benny Blanco, have joined the cause, helping ensure Prime reaches the areas of need. Speaking about his involvement, Sebago emphasized the importance of contributing to a positive cause and praised the team’s dedication to giving back.

“It’s easy to feel helpless in situations like this. I couldn’t just do something, and this seemed like a real and tangible way to get out and get involved,” Sebago told the Daily Express. He added, “It’s really up to all of us to be a net positive, to find and fill a need, and to do our best to leave our communities better than we found them. I’m really grateful to Logan, KSI, and the entire Prime team for the opportunity to be involved in giving back.”

Los Angeles Fire Department Expresses Gratitude

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) publicly thanked Prime for its donation, which included $60,000 worth of hydration products to support its firefighters battling the wildfires. “Thank you to Prime for donating $60,000 worth of product to hydrate our LAFD battling the wildfires. We appreciate your support.”, reported the Express US.

Another fire department expressed their thanks as well, “Thank You @DrinkPrime for over 100K in product donations to @SantaMonicaPD, LAPDHQ, @LosAngelesFireDepartment, and @LAFDFoundation, with more on the way.”

Shawn Hendrix, MrBeast’s right-hand man, echoed appreciation for the donations, sharing how critical the drinks were for those working in tough conditions. “One of the hardest-to-reach areas. — This is huge, something up here to drink is everything for the guys here working so I wanted to personally thank you for getting this up here to us,” he remarked.

Since its launch in 2022, Prime Hydration, where Logan Paul and KSI own 20% each, has seen an explosive rise in popularity, solidifying its presence in charitable initiatives.

