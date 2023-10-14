Logan Paul is a well-known American YouTuber and professional wrestler who has millions of fans online. Besides having over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, the Prime co-owner’s Instagram following is nearly 27 million. But is the Impaulsive podcast host – who has several investment and income sources, a billionaire?

A recent report claims he is on his way to becoming the first YouTuber billionaire. And the major reason for this could be his Prime Energy Drink collaboration with KSI. For the unversed, the business was founded less than two years ago and was formally introduced on January 20, 2022). Read on to know more about his net worth and what he says about his collaboration with Olajide Olayinka Williams’ JJ Olatunji.

According to Inside Sport, this report of the PRIME duo likely being billionaires surfaced after KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, suggested that JJ and Logan Paul’s beverage company, Prime Hydration, LLC, may be worth an astounding $8–10 billion. PRIME sponsors many prominent athletes and organizations, including the UFC.

During a recent segment of the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Logan got candid about his partnership with KSI and credited it as a driving factor behind his success. He was quoted saying, “I love what I do. It’s so fun to me. I feel so good at the end of the day. I feel so grateful… Although I can point at a company that I own and can be proud of its success, I’m really not like a good businessman… I’ve partnered with the good businessman [KSI], who knows what they are good at, and we all kind of fill in the gaps and make this really good team… It’s all a team.”

Talking about business and net worth, as reported by Inside Sports, Paul holds a total of 20% of the shares in his company, Prime Energy Drink, and is thought to be the YouTuber-wrestler’s primary source of income. As of 2023, the YouTuber is believed to have made $27 million (overall) through Prime.

With Prime’s current market value of around $350 million and Paul having 20% ownership, his worth from the beverage company is around $70 million. With all of these earnings and other sources of income, Logan Paul is predicted to have a net worth of $245 million. In comparison, KSI’s net worth is around $27 million.

Do you think Logan Paul will become the first YouTuber billionaire? Let us know in the comments.

