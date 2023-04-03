As WrestleMania 39 came to an end, the wrestling fans had a moment of a lifetime as they got one hell of a show. As the wrestlers left no remorse in taking down their opponents, the WWE fans were on the edge of their seats with every pinfall. Amidst all the celebrations, the rumours of WWE being sold still persist, and there is another source weighing that WWE might be sold to UFC Owner Endeavor. Read on to know more about the scoop.

WWE fans have been wondering about the rumours of WWE being sold and what can possibly happen in the future. Earlier, the internet was filled with rumors of the giant wrestling company being sold to a Saudi Arab-based company, but a new report adds the company is close to closing the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by CNBC, WWE is close to being sold and forming a combat-sports collaboration with the UFC. After seven long decades in the McMahon family, WWE might reportedly get a new owner. The source familiar with the matter says Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, is in advanced talks to acquire the ownership of WWE. The report also adds the deal could be announced in a day or two.

The report adds UFC and WWE are expected to form a new publicly traded company as part of the agreement. The UFC parent company, Endeavor is said to value Vince McMahon’s WWE at $9.3 billion, which he has been attempting to sell the company for months. Reportedly, Endeavor is slated to own 51% of the new sports company. The WWE shareholders would get 49%, giving the Endeavor majority of the company, adds the report.

Endeavor president, Mark Shapiro, is rumoured to have the same at the new company. However, Dana White will remain as president of UFC, while WWE CEO Nick Khan will serve as president of the wrestling business.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kim Kardashian To Mike Tyson – Ahead Of WrestleMania 39, Let’s Take A Look At Top Celebs’ Appearances In WWE

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News