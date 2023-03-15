WWE Superstar turned Hollywood celebrity John Cena is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry. Amidst the recent controversies of WWE being sold by Vince McMahon, the leader of the Cenation spoke about his views. However, with the return of Vince, the rumours of him selling the company have been pretty high!

The 45-year-old ubiquitous WWE wrestler turned actor often credits VInce for giving him a platform to showcase his talent. He has shown his regard in many interviews and often claimed what the company means to him! Read on to find out what the 16-time WWE champion says about rumours suggesting Vince plans to sell WWE.

In a recent conversation with AP News, John Cena jokingly commented on the potential sale of WWE. As he refused to comment upon the matter directly, he said that the discussion was above his pay grade. “That’s way above my pay grade. I just don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man.”

Vince McMahon rebuilt the WWE through the Ruthless Aggression Era with the help of John Cena, as he was the face of the company for over a decade. The Peacemaker actor later reveals, “his business dealings are his business, and what he shares with me, that’s between us.” As he claims he does not know much about it, he adds, “But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE.”

As wrestler turned actor John Cena has been missing from the wrestling ring for a long time, he will be seen facing Austin Theory for the United States Championship and will be making his WrestleMania return.

