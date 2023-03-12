WWE storylines have always grabbed wrestling fans’ attention, and some are just stuck in everyone’s mind. As the wrestling company has given many memorable incidents from the attitude era, the romantic angle between Edge and Lita was one of the most controversial storylines. The Rated- R superstar even went on to have s*x with Lita in the ring during their scandalous on-screen relationship.

Lita and Edge shared many close moments in WWE, but they went too far after they chose to have a live s*x celebration during the live telecast. Being one of the most talked about wrestlers from the attitude era, the incident boiled controversies.

While many don’t know, the Rated-R Superstar Edge wanted to first WWE Championship by having s*x with Lita in the middle of the ring. The WWE stars stripped down to their undergarments, got into the bed, and covered themselves. With the provocative music as Edge and Lita did the job in front of thousands of live audiences, it didn’t go well with some of the audiences.

WWE does cater to a wide variety of audiences that also includes children. No one in their right mind wanted their children to watch such explicit content of Edge and Lita on a wrestling show. During the telecast, their love-making scene was cut by Nature Boy Rick Flair who walked down the ring to teach how it is done. Unfortunately, it did not end well for him as Edge slammed a steel chair through his skull which left him bleeding. The segment ends up with John Cena showing up when Edge runs away making Cena give an attitude adjustment to Lita.

As Vince McMahon wanted to make the attitude era, have PG-Rated content, some very poor storylines were played for wrestling fans. While it is hard to say whether this was one of them, let us know what you think!

