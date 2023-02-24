Eve Torres has been one of the biggest names in the women’s wrestling division. As the WWE Dive retired in 2013, she was an active competitor for the company. In her career, Eve also went on to hold the Divas Championship three times and showed her dominance. However, she also made headlines for her steamy kisses with fellow WWE superstars on screen.

The 38-year-old spent nearly six years in the company and made a name for herself. While she was beating down her opponents, she also kissed wrestlers like John Cena and The Great Khali. Additionally, she also went on to kiss other female superstars including Mickie James, Lilian Garcia, and Beth Phoenix on-screen. Read on to find out more about her experience kissing the Indian giant, The Great Khali.

During her Live Q&A session on her YouTube channel where she took questions from Twitter with her hashtag, AskEve, Eve Torres spoke about kissing The Great Khali. She described her kiss with him as “most delicious dessert”, saying, “Well, try to imagine your favourite, most delicious dessert, your happy place, all of your dreams come true, your favourite song, all the most amazing things of the world. It was better than all of those things.”

Back in 2012, when Eve Torres went to India for a promotional tour, she had words of praise for The Great Khali as she was in his hometown. She added, “he is a great competitor and a great kisser. I have kissed him on several occasions on Friday Night Smackdown. We have a good connection.”

Eve Torres and The Great Khali worked together for around two years. As Khali made his debut in 2006, Eve left the company a few years later. However, their steamy kiss is still remembered by the fans.

