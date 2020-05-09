WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results: Braun Strowman & Bray Wyatt Come Face To Face Ahead Of Their Universal Title Match Of ‘Money In The Bank’

WWE Money in the Bank pay per view is almost here and in 2 days we will find out the fate of some intense ongoing rivalries. The recent episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was all about superstars trying to gain the right momentum over each other. It was the last Smackdown before Money in the Bank and it has generated much hype ahead of the pay per view on May 10.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville kicked off the proceedings with a singles match. In what was quite a brutal contest, unexpectedly Sonya Deville defeated Mandy Rose via pinfall. Mandy Rose was going for her finisher but Sonya Deville countered the move and rolled up former into a three-count pin.

The four tag teams who are going to square off in the upcoming SmackDown tag championship match at Money in the Bank were featured in an 8-Man tag match. John Morrison & The Miz along with The Forgotten Sons defeated Lucha House Party & New Day via pinfall. Miz pinned Lince Dorado after delivering the Skull-Crushing Finale from behind.

None other than Jeff Hardy returned to Smackdown and the high flyer was being interviewed by Renee Young in the ring. During the interview, the Celtic Warrior Sheamus started mocking Jeff Hardy from backstage. Sheamus called Jeff Hardy an adrenaline junkie’ and said that no one cares about his return. Some bad words were exchanged between the 2, as they blamed each other for the same things that led to Sheamus entering the ring to give Jeff Hardy a beating. But that didn’t turn out the way Sheamus thought as Hardy delivered a Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb to Sheamus.

Tamina gained the momentum over Bayley ahead of their Smackdown Women’s championship match on Sunday. As the team of her and Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley via pinfall in a tag team match on Smackdown.

Old friends and tag team partners Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman came face-to-face on Smackdown. Braun Strowman came to ring and asked Bray Wyatt to stop playing mind games and come in front of him. Bray came out and asked Strowman to come back home with an apology. Bray Wyatt even held out a black sheep mask to make his statement strong. But Braun Strowman had other plans as he said he was already home and will retain the WWE Universal title this Sunday after defeating Bray Wyatt.

In the main event the team of King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan & Otis via pinfall. But the match was not just about winning rather it was about gaining the advantage before their ladder match on Sunday. The six superstars continued fighting even after the match was over, and somehow Corbin was able to clear the ring only to climb up the ladder and grab the briefcase to end SmackDown with his symbolic gesture that he’s going to do the same this Sunday.

