The Undertaker Almost DIED Wrestling Against Goldberg At WWE Super ShowDown!

The Undertaker and Goldberg are two of the biggest names in pro-wrestling history. WWE used that really well and tried cashing it on the fans’ excitement by setting up a match. The face-off took place at 2019’s Super ShowDown and as we all know, it’s considered as the nightmare for the company.

At the event held in Saudi Arabia, the two icons had one on one match up. Unfortunately, it proved to be a total disaster. The unplanned sloppy moves and lack of spark made the so-called dream fight, one of the worst in history. Although The Undertaker won the fight by choke slamming Goldberg and pinning him, this affair is something that even deadman’s fans would love to erase from the memory.

We all know, how The Undertaker got his neck crushed when Goldberg jackhammered him. In the latest promo of Undertaker: The Last Ride, the legend explains how brutal the accident was. He even shared that he could have died due to it. Trending Marvel’s Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner May Share Screen Space With THIS Oscar Winning Actress & We Can’t Keep Calm!

Lana REACTS On WWE Releasing Rusev: “Karma Is A Bitch”

Meanwhile, Undertaker: The Last Ride is all set to premiere this Sunday on WWE Network. We hope of hearing some exciting secrets and untold incidents of the legend’s life.

The Undertaker was last seen at Wrestlemania 36 in a first-ever Boneyard match against ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles. He surprised his fans by bringing back his badass gimmick. Shot in a movie like format, the contest was quite a unique and interesting one.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!