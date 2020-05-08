Marvel’s Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner May Share Screen Space With THIS Oscar Winning Actress & We Can’t Keep Calm!

To be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MUC) is a dream for almost every actor. Be it Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) or Chris Hemsworth (Thor), we’ve seen the amount of fame these Avengers: Endgame actors have garnered. Well, there may be another addition to the cast, but this actress seems to be playing coy about it for 8 long months! Read on, you guys.

Remember when there were rumours around a Pitch Perfect 2 actress being approached for the role of Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series? Yes, this actress was approached as the leading lady opposite Jeremy Renner. Given the fact that she has been an Oscar Nominee previously, Marvel was keen on having her in their show.

We’re talking about Hailee Steinfeld here, who was being said to have been roped for a Hawkeye TV series for Disney Plus Marvel. The actress recently in a media interaction was asked about the same, and the way she dodged the question makes us more curious.

During a conversation with Sirius XM, when asked about her involvement in Marvel, the actress answered, “What?” further pretending as if “the connection just got a little funky.”

While she admitted that she was just kidding, Hailey Steinfeld finally added, “I feel I could have run with that a little bit longer, but then y’all would’ve thought the connection was bad, since that happens on these calls, so maybe I shouldn’t play into that.”

To add onto, the Starving fame singer tried to divert the topic to how she has been focusing on music and that’s where her mind currently is.

“You know, I will tell you that music is where my head is at, that’s what I’m focused on. I’m glad we have this time that we were actually, legitimately talking about how much time we’ve got, to focus on that, so that is what’s occupying my brain at the moment,” added Hailey Steinfeld.

Looks like we’ll have to wait a little more to see if she’s really on-board alongside Jeremy Renner for the Hawkeye series by Disney+ Marvel. What do you think?

