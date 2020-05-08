Marvel fans are looking forward to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The actors will reprise their characters, Sam aka Falcon and Bucky aka Winter Soldier in this Disney+ series. What’s exciting is the series will be held post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In March, the shooting of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was stopped due to lockdown. Well, good news for all Falcon and Bucky fans, the Czech Republic has allowed Marvel to resume the shooting soon.

The lockdown in the country will be lifted and the production team can resume the shoot in mid-May. Not just The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Czech Republic will also allow the shooting of series Amazon’s Carnival Row, the Wheel of Time TV series and Netflix film Transatlantic.

In a statement, Helena Bezdek Frankova, Director of the Czech Film Fund said, “Three-quarters of audiovisual productions in the Czech Republic stopped in March. In full compliance with the Ministry of Health, filmmakers are no longer affected by measures restricting cultural and sporting events and large gatherings. We, therefore, consider audiovisual production to be resumed.”

However, to resume the shooting of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and other projects, the actors and the crew members should test negative. For the people involved in the production work, they will begin airline services. After the actors and crew members arrive, within 72 hours they will undergo another test and will be asked to quarantine until the result is negative.

Well, that’s good news for all Falcon and Bucky fans. A few months ago, the makers had shared a small promo in which we can see Falcon using Captain America’s vibranium shield that he got in Avengers: Endgame.

