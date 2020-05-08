Singer Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica” will see the light of day on May 29.

The pop star had previously postponed her upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, which was initially set for release on April 10, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reports ew.com.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” Gaga tweeted.

Chromatica was preceded by the single “Stupid love” in February.

“The reason I love working with her is you don’t know where you’re going next. Nobody knows what genre we’re going to take,” Gaga’s frequent choreographer Richy Jackson had said about working with her on the “Stupid love” video.

“I like that, because it’s challenging me and I can stay inspired and figure out new ideas for her to move and put together a show. It was time for this. I don’t think we’ve had pure pop in a long time. We’ve had urban pop and even hip-hop is now pop, but we haven’t had pop like this. It was time for this right now, point-blank, period,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gaga along with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, helped organise the Together at Home virtual concert event as a tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

