Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In Feud Over Their Upcoming Song ‘Stuck With U’

On Thursday, Justin Beiber shared the teaser of his upcoming track titled Stuck With U. The song will also feature Ariana Grande. But looks like ‘God is a woman‘ singer was not pleased with Justin’s promo. Read on to know why.

In the teaser, we get to see a cameo by Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin and her husband Howard dancing. After watching the clip, Ariana Grande tweeted to Justin, “for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique. anyway, 7.5 hours !”

When a fan replied with a laughing reaction to Ariana Grande in the reply section, she wrote, “i am very glad someone is laughing Loudly crying face the fucking heart attacks i had over this.” However, Justin Biever has not replied to Grande yet.

Check out the post below:

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

As reported by TMZ, in the final cut of the song, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will not use Carole Baskin and her husband’s clip. About being a part of the video, Baskin said that the Yummy singer’s friends asked if they could submit a clip for the music video. That’s why Baskin and her husband Howard dressed up in their old Fur Ball gala outfits and danced with their cat named Pearlie. So no one knows yet if Baskin’s clip will make it to the final cut or not.

Meanwhile, Stuck With U is a quarantine song that Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have come up together with. The song will be out in some time. The Sorry singer shared a small clip on the same on his Twitter page and wrote, “3 hours to go.

@YouTube watch page is live now. #stuckwithu”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!