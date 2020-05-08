When Ryan Reynolds Told A Parent Not To Show Deadpool Movies To His Son!

Ryan Reynolds always wins our hearts with his sense of humour on social media and his interviews. The Deadpool actor enjoys a huge fan following all across the world who ask the actor questions about anything and everything.

Remember when a Twitter user had asked Ryan Reynolds if they can show their 4-year-old kid Deadpool movies as he is a Marvel fan? Reynolds straight up said no to the user and suggested to watch Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man instead.

A fan had tweeted, “@VancityReynolds RYAN I HAVE AN IMPORTANT QUESTION I NEED AN ANSWER TO RIGHT TF NOW!!! My son is 4, he loves Marvel, I’m dying to show him Deadpool but I can’t decide if I should or not. Helpasistahout !!!!!!!!”

To this, Ryan Reynolds replied, “No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷”

Read the tweet below:

No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷 https://t.co/FbDhj69a7x — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 12, 2019

Recently, the actor grabbed headline when he and Taika Waititi pretended to not know what movie Green Lantern is! That’s the reason why the internet loves Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool movies along with others.

Currently, Ryan Reynolds is busy with the promotions of his upcoming science-fiction comedy film titled ‘Free Guy’. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Jacksept, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.

