Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had lately been making a lot of noise over their estranged relationship. It was being said that amid reconciliation rumours with Jennifer Aniston, the Salt actress was depressed and stopped her ex-husband from meeting their children. However, looks like things, in reality, are the opposite way round and Brangelina couldn’t have been at a better place. Read on.

If recent reports are to be believed, there is no bad blood between them. In fact, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith pair have been at the best phase of their relationship ever since the gruesome divorce. No, that doesn’t mean that they’re together but have been cordial with each other amid the ongoing pandemic.

A source close to the duo in a conversation with US Weekly revealed, “Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”

Furthermore, what’s grabbing eyeballs is Angelina Jolie being impressed with her ex-husband’s sobriety. Reportedly, Brad Pitt has given up on alcohol and lately has been sober, and the former has been pretty happy about the same.

“To make matters even better, Jolie is particularly “impressed with Brad’s continued sobriety,” adds the source.

Looks like this finally marks the end to all the gibberish articles talking about their rivalry and ugly relation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sparked romance on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) while the actor had been already married to FRIENDS star Angelina Jolie. However, they only got married in 2014 but things fell apart and they called it quits in 2016.

The duo has 6 children – Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, Pax and Maddox.

