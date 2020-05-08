FRIENDS’ Matt LeBlanc and our very own Joey were recently seen headlining a show named Man With A Plan. It’s about a stay-at-home dad and how well he manages to improve his relationship with children.

Every episode tackles the new and fresh responsibilities he endures while making sure that his children are getting a proper lifestyle. Man With A Plan currently is in its fourth season and it was just last month when it was released.

But, according to the reports flowing in, it seems the fourth season of this Matt LeBlanc’s sitcom will be the last. The reason behind the same is stated as the cost issues by its network CBS. According to Deadline, the Coronavirus scare has become a problem for the network and Man With A Plan was taking in too much of the budget proving to be expensive.

Not just this one, there are three more shows which have been discontinued. They’re – Carol’s Second Act, Broke and Tommy. This comes across as sad for Matt LeBlanc as well as fans because it was just last month FRIENDS’ reunion episode also gets pushed. We don’t think it’s the right time to ask him “How You Doing?”

Regarding FRIENDS’ reunion, Kevin Reilly, chief content officer art HBO Max said in a statement at the time: ‘Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library”

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation”

“It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

