With the first week of this year’s Coachella 2025 wrapped up, fans look forward to the fun and frolic awaiting them in the second and final week. Attendees are expecting good music, dance, gorgeous fashion, drinks, and the time of their lives at the highly anticipated and hit annual music festival.

Next week is officially live now and happening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first week saw some trouble, including serious traffic issues, but things are improving. Here’s who is performing in the second week of Coachella and where to watch the live streams so you don’t miss out.

Coachella 2025 Week 2: Which Artists Are Performing?

On Friday, April 18, Lady Gaga headlined the popular festival. There were also performances from Missy Elliott, GloRilla, Mustard, Tyla, Benson Boone, the Go-Go’s, Ravyn Lenae, Yeat, and other exciting artists. On Saturday, April 19, Green Day will headline Coachella 2025.

On the same day, performances will be given by Charli XCX, Tink, T-Pain, Jimmy Eat World, Japanese Breakfast, and Amelie Lens, among several other talents. On Sunday, April 20, the last day of the 2025 edition of Coachella, Post Malone will headline to wrap things up musically.

Shaboozey, Megan Thee Stallion, Amaarae, Odd Mob, Ty Dolla $ign, Muni Long, Zedd, and a few other stars will be joining during the final celebration of this year’s festival. A fun and exciting experience is definitely waiting for fans waiting for week 2 of this year’s Coachella festival.

Coachella 2025 Week 2: Live Streaming Details

As for live streaming, all of the Coachella 2025 performances will be available to stream on YouTube. The streams started on April 18, 2025, at 4 pm PT. Live stream options featuring DJ sets are also available for those interested. Exclusive merch shopping, live chatting, and watching up to four stages live simultaneously are available through multiscreen.

The Coachella live stream app is another useful tool. It helps you view the full livestream schedule, synced to your time zone. Fans who cannot attend can create a personalized livestream schedule and set reminders for themselves. There is also an option to watch the best performances on demand and get the latest news, live stream the festival, and artist merch.

The official Instagram page of Coachella has released the full schedule in graphic form and shared the time of each performance for fans who want to note when to tune into the live streams or when to arrive at the valley to be a part of the fun at the 2025 edition of the star-studded musical festival.

