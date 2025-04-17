After the first week of Coachella 2025, the vibe and the energy are quite high. As the event is gearing up for its final week in the desert, you can expect it to surpass last weekend’s energy. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll ahead to know all about the schedule of the performers, and where to watch it online if you couldn’t make it to the event premises. Because you can not miss Coachella.

A lot of international stars have made their presence on stage at Coachella 2025, including Post Malone, Lady Gaga, and more, but what grabbed people’s attention was the performances given by the K-pop idols. From Jennie to Lisa to ENHYPEN, everyone left quite a huge mark on the stage with their energetic performance. Fans are going crazy to watch what these celebs have left to showcase over the next weekend.

Two of the BLACKPINK members, Lisa and Jennie, have already sparked a lot of conversation among the netizens with their vocal range, dancing skills, and command over the crowd, but ENHYPEN’s performance was surely surprising. Now, as we await the next weekend to come, are you wondering who’s gonna perform when? Then, don’t worry, we have the answer. Here’s the schedule that you will need to understand and know the timing of their performances better.

Lisa:

When: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Where: Sahara Stage (same as Weekend 1)

Sahara Stage (same as Weekend 1) Time: 7:45–8:40 PM PT

ENHYPEN:

When: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Where: Sahara Stage (same as Weekend 1)

Sahara Stage (same as Weekend 1) Time: 8:35–9:20 PM PT

Jennie:

When: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Where: Outdoor Theatre (same as Weekend 1)

Outdoor Theatre (same as Weekend 1) Time: 7:45–8:25 PM PT

Now, are you thinking about how to watch Coachella 2025 if you can’t make it to the festival grounds? Don’t stress about that as well because we have got you covered. All you have to do is just head over to the official Coachella YouTube channel and click on these links below to enjoy the performances while munching on your favorite snack, sitting on your bed.

Here’s the link to watch Coachella 2025:

Coachella 2025 weekend one was like a storm. Every artist performed like they owned the stage. From Lady Gaga singing Die With a Smile to BLACKPINK’s Lisa grooving on a 13-song setlist, including Thunder, LALISA, FXCK UP THE WORLD, Moonlit Floor, Rockstar, and Born Again, to Jennie creating a buzz with her Like Jennie performance – it was lit in every perfect sense.

Fans went into a frenzy after watching Lisa and Jennie’s performances, and whoever surfaced rumors about Lisa’s lip-syncing, they all accepted how perfect her set was on the first weekend. Are you ready for this final weekend of Coachella 2025?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Salmokji: Kim Hye-Yoon To Make A Comeback With Horror Film Alongside Lee Jong-Won? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News