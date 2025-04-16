Coachella 2025 is officially underway, and if you missed the weekend’s action, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! From heart-pounding performances to the hottest parties, this year’s festival has been nothing short of legendary. The iconic Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has become a buzzing epicenter for music lovers, influencers, and A-listers alike. Whether you’re into edgy pop, rock, or hip-hop, Coachella’s lineup this year has something for everyone.

Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone are headlining, but that’s just the beginning! With powerhouse sets from Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie, Ed Sheeran, and more, the weekend has been packed with surprises, unforgettable moments, and a lot of dancing under the desert sun. So, what did you miss at Coachella 2025? Keep reading, and we’ll break down all the must-see performances, parties, and behind-the-scenes gossip from this year’s festival.

Friday, April 11: Kendall’s Tequila Party & Justin’s Red Bull Bash

Coachella weekend kicked off with a bang as Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brought back its infamous 818 Outpost party, featuring a DJ set by none other than Anderson .Paak (DJ Pee .Wee). As Kendall mingled with the cool crowd, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and influencer Alix Earle, just to name a few, her sister Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance at the Sprinter Vodka Soda & Revolve pool party.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey took things to the next level by renting out the Red Bull Mirage venue for an exclusive, star-studded bash. Guests like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire partied till 2 a.m., enjoying custom cocktails and a pop-up Nobu omakase experience. It was a night of cool vibes, custom drinks, and celebrity encounters, Coachella’s VIP experience at its finest.

Saturday, April 12: Cardi B, Lil Wayne & Secret Parties

Saturday saw Coachella go full throttle with Cardi B taking over the Revolve Festival for an electrifying performance. Amidst the sea of influencers and celebs like Normani and Christina Milian, Cardi didn’t just perform, she danced, sprayed Whipshots into fans’ mouths, and even stopped for a moment to catch her breath because of her asthma.

As the day transitioned into evening, Lil Wayne hit the stage, hyped by Wiz Khalifa, bringing the crowd into a frenzy. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cozied up, looking all smiles while enjoying performances like Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. On the private event front, Interscope and Capitol threw a classy bash in Palm Springs, attracting stars like Beabadoobee and Cara Delevingne.

Of course, the night wasn’t complete without Neon Carnival, where Paris Hilton and Rachel Zoe made their fashionable entrances, keeping the celeb vibe alive well into the night.

Sunday, April 13: Blink-182 & Tiësto’s Golden Hour Set

By Sunday, the Coachella energy was still peaking! The Goldenvoice Surf Club was alive with Sara Landry, Rico Nasty, and VTSS’s electric performances. Meanwhile, Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 soaked in the vibes at the Red Bull Mirage. The energy reached its peak during Tiësto’s golden hour set, an experience made even more exclusive with VIPs like Tom DeLonge chilling in the front row.

Coachella’s third day closed with a bang, as exclusive after-parties like the Revolve and Pizzaslime bash kept the celebrations rolling. Guests sipped Casamigos, danced to FIFI’s beats, and enjoyed mechanical bull rides, essential Coachella fun. Just another day of high-energy performances and intimate celebrity moments!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster’s Love On The Rocks? Steamy Affair Reportedly Cooling Amid Career Chaos!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News