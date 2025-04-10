Things may be cooling down between Broadway’s golden duo, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, as whispers from the wings suggest their red-hot romance is starting to flicker under the weight of their demanding schedules.

The highly-talked-about power couple’s relationship began as an electrifying backstage romance during their run in The Music Man, but as per Radar Online, sources say it has slowly been shifting gears as distance and career demands pull them in opposite directions.

Careers Pulling Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster In Opposite Directions?

Jackman and Foster’s connection had all the trappings of a theatrical fairytale, with two stars colliding amid the spotlight, sneaking around like teenagers who couldn’t get enough of each other. At the time, the thrill of the forbidden only fueled the fire, but the curtain dropped on that honeymoon phase.

Hugh Jackman’s deep into filming The Death of Robin Hood in Ireland, and when he’s not on set, he’s preparing for a major solo performance at Radio City. Foster, meanwhile, is buried in prep work for her starring turn as Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter.

“Hugh and Sutton realized when they fell in love, there would be separations, but they were committed to making it work,” an insider told RadarOnline. “But it’s a lot harder than they thought it would be and romance has taken a back seat.” The insider continued, “This is the first time they’ve had to grapple with being separated for long stretches of time, and they’re getting moody. And he’s been working with the lovely Jodie [Comer].”

Sutton Foster Wants More, But Hugh Jackman’s Tapped Out

According to the outlet, Foster is eager to reignite the intimacy, but her efforts are often met with Jackman stumbling in the door, jet-lagged and emotionally drained. The insider said, “She tries to plan a romantic evening, but it backfires when Hugh comes home tired and grumpy.”

They added, “This is the first time she’s had to go without intimacy – and that can be a game changer. Hugh doesn’t notice her frustration because he’s either too tired or too busy. The feeling is that they need to make room for each other for this to work.”

For now, there’s no talk of breakups or drama, but it’s clear that keeping this love story alive requires more than chemistry. As one insider put it, Sutton may be starting to understand what Jackman’s ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, always knew: when you fall for a man whose first love is the stage, you must fight for your spotlight.

