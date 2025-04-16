Over a month ago, Kim Soo-Hyun’s rising career was doomed because of reports of him dating the late Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. After the actress committed suicide, her family members made many claims about the Queen of Tears actor and accused him of grooming and harassing the Bloodhounds actress. They even blamed him for her death.

Despite Soo-Hyun arranging a press conference and clarifying his side of the story, netizens are still disappointed in him, and the erupting controversies didn’t die down. After several warnings, the actor’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has officially confirmed that they will take legal action against all the malicious content spreading about him. However, this news drew attention from the netizens and left them baffled. Some even made fun of the agency’s decision, stirring up a new controversy.

On April 15, 2025, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, issued an official statement that can be read via Koreaboo, “Hello, this is GOLD MEDALIST. Recently, malicious posts, comments, and false facts about our artist Kim Soo Hyun have been spread indiscriminately online. In particular, groundless and speculative posts and unconfirmed claims have been repeatedly posted, giving the public a false impression and damaging the artist’s reputation.”

“Malicious slander, false information, personal attacks, and sexual harassment are rampant on online community boards and social media and should not be taken lightly. We filed a complaint to the authorities on April 14 for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act based on fan reports and our own monitoring,” Kim Soo-Hyun‘s agency continued.

The agency further claimed that they will take legal action across all the platforms, including YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter). They wrote, “The ‘cyber wrecker,’ who uses anonymity to create fake news and produce videos, is also a serious issue. We will continue to file additional lawsuits against malicious posts that defame our artist’s image and do our best to protect the artist’s rights with strong legal action. Thank you.”

This sparked a conversation among the netizens. People took Korean social media platforms like TheQoo and shared their opinions. One wrote, “This is the second time seeing a statement about legal action not getting any support.” Another person stated, “And to think they were the ones giving out numbers to the cyber wreckers.” One user mocked the actor and wrote, “Is it considered a malicious comment for calling a piece of trash, trash?” A fourth netizen commented, “He should be the one being sued…this is the first time I’ve laughed after seeing a celebrity’s lawsuit.”

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Actress Seo Ye-Ji’s Cryptic Post Fuels Kim Soo-Hyun Controversy Buzz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News