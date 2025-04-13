Solo artist WOODZ has recently been dragged into the Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron controversy. The K-pop idol is currently doing his military service, but his name got entangled in a dating controversy with the late actress. For the unversed, ever since the Bloodhounds actress took her own life, shocking facts have been revealed about her personal life.

From claims like Soo-Hyun dating her when she was a minor to her being married to a non-celebrity, Sae-Ron’s name has been hitting the headlines now and then for all the wrong reasons. In between all these, YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho presented new information about Sae-Ron’s dating life. While clearing the Queen of Tears actor’s name, he stated that the late actress was in a relationship with a musician and not Soo-Hyun.

Eager netizens were quick to find out who that musician was. As per several clues, they pointed fingers at WOODZ as there were digital footprints of their interaction, be it likes on each other’s posts or her sending a coffee truck to his music video’s shooting floors. Now, the soloist’s agency has responded to these rumors.

As WOODZ (whose real name is Cho Seung-Youn) is serving in the military, his agency, EDAM Entertainment, addressed the speculations on social media about his dating history with Kim Sae-Ron. In an official statement, as reported by many Korean media outlets, including Xportnews (via Koreaboo), the agency, while maintaining everyone’s privacy, stated, “Since it is his personal life, we cannot verify the reports.”

This whole chaos began when Kim Sae-Ron’s aunt claimed that Kim Soo-Hyun allegedly groomed, harassed, and dated the actress when she was a minor. YouTube channel Garo Sero made further claims that he allegedly tried to extort money from her, which all led to her death. After many conspiracy theories and controversies emerged, Kim Soo-Hyun held a press conference on March 31, 2025.

During the press meeting, he denied the allegations that revolved around him dating a minor, but his agency admitted that they were romantically involved only for a year when she was an adult. While these blame games were going on, Garo Sero further allegedly revealed that Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has been manipulating stock prices involving Siwon School. Although the agency has clearly refuted these claims, as the controversy spreads, many names are getting entangled in the scenario. The way WOODZ’s agency, EDAM Entertainment, handled the situation definitely stirred up a new wave of conversation among the netizens.

For those who don’t know, according to reports, WOODZ is expected to be discharged from the military on July 21, 2025. Let us know your thoughts about this fiasco between Kim Soo-Hyun, Kim Sae-Ron, and WOODZ. Who do you blame?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Live Vocal Range At Coachella 2025 Shuts Down All Lip-Sync Rumors, Fans Call It “Best Performance Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News