South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun is currently embroiled in controversy following allegations about his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The issue has attracted widespread media coverage and intense public scrutiny. He finally broke his silence over the ordeal and opened up in a recent press conference. The Queen of Tears actor reportedly broke into tears while sharing his side of the story. Keep scrolling for more.

The South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron began her showbiz journey as a child model and then moved to acting in 2009 with the movie A Brand New Life. She gained recognition with The Man from Nowhere. In February this year, she was found dead at her home in Seoul, which was eventually declared as suicide. After her death, a YouTube channel claimed that the Queen of Tears star was in a relationship with the late actress for six years, and it began when she was 15 and he was 27.

Kim Sae Ron’s family reportedly made the allegations. On March 31, Kim Soo Hyun held a press conference to address the allegations, during which he expressed regret and apologized for the distress the situation had caused.

According to ABS CBN, the Korean news site Korea JoongAng Daily translated what the actor said at this press conference. He said, “I consider myself a coward. I have always been too preoccupied with holding on to what I have. I couldn’t even trust the goodwill that came my way, always fearing loss, harm and, running away, denying everything. That’s why it took me so long to stand here today.” He also admitted to dating the late actress but clarified that they began so after she was of legal age. When he was doing his popular show, Queen of Tears, the actor had to deny the relationship in media for the well-being of his ongoing series.

He continued, “I hesitated every time. Thinking about the impact my decisions would have on others. Whether [my decisions] would push everybody, including me, into trouble. When Queen of Tears was airing, I had so much to protect as its lead actor. What would have happened if I had admitted to a year-long relationship? What would happen to the actors, the staff who were working overnight and the production team who had all everything staked on that project? What would happen to our agency’s employees.”

Kim Soo Hyun also stressed that despite all he or his agency, Goldmedalist was not the reason behind Kim Sae Ron’s death. He continued, “It is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt. We dated with good feelings, and after some time, we broke up. After that, we weren’t able to contact each other like we used to. Just like any other couple, contacting a lover after breaking up is a very cautious thing.”

The report further mentioned that the actor’s lawyer had filed a legal case against the late actress’ family and the YouTube channel, which made specific allegations against the actor. The lawyer stated, “We have filed a complaint against the family of the deceased and Hoverlab operators while filing a complaint on damages worth 12 billion won to the Supreme Central District Court.”

The controversy continues to unfold as new information surfaces and additional statements are issued by those involved. Several brands have cut their ties with actor Kim Soo Hyun, who has been facing a lot of backlash online.

For more of the latest updates on Korean Entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Sae-Ron’s Husband Confirms Their Marriage But Denies Pregnancy Reports & Assault Allegations: “If I Really Did Lock Her Up…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News