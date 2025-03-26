Ever since Kim Sae-Ron committed suicide on February 16, 2025, it’s been a chaotic situation inside the industry. Her family and aunt began by blaming Kim Soo-Hyun for her death and accusing him of harassing and grooming her. They even claimed that the actor had a relationship for over 6 years with her since she was a minor, sparking more controversies. With everything getting disclosed, another revelation was made a few days back that Sae-Ron was married.

One of the close friends of Bloohounds actress revealed that she got married to a non-celebrity in the US and that her husband used to abuse and assault her. The friend even claimed that Sae-Ron was forced and threatened to marry after she got pregnant. However, as per the friend, the late actress had undergone an abortion as well. Now, her husband has come forward to clarify a few things in a recent statement.

On March 25, 2025, Kim Sae-Ron’s husband released an official statement, through Garo Sero Research Institute, in which he admitted that he was married to the actress but denied every other allegation that was made against him. Through the Garo Sero Research Institute, the husband talked about his late wife and said, “I wondered if it was right for me to step up because I am still in pain, and unable to get out of my own feelings. I wondered if I would be causing damage to Sae Ron and her bereaved. Although I carefully considered it a few times, there have been so many distorted facts that are being spread, thanks to a couple of forces. I made the judgment that severe slander of the deceased was happening, and have written this statement in order to set the facts straight.”

Revealing their marriage certificate as proof of their nuptial bond, Sae-Ron’s husband further explained how he met his late wife and how they formed a relationship. He stated, “I was just living life as I did, an ordinary person, when I met Kim Sae Ron around mid-to-late November 2024, thanks to an introduction from an acquaintance. Thanks to having a strong attraction to each other despite the short time, we got married legally in America, where I live, on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present. Later, we decided to void the marriage upon agreement from both parties, due to the fact that we got married too quickly without serious consideration, out of having fallen in love, as well as due to practical problems of a long-distance relationship, and differences in personalities.”

He continued to deny assaulting her and shared how his building has weak soundproofing that even if he had hit her, people would have made a report against it. Sae-Ron’s husband further emphasized how he had a thorough American upbringing and that he would never go against the law. He then added, “If I did really lock her up and assault her, why would Kim Sae Ron voluntarily come to America each time? They said they had photos of the physical abuse, and I urge them to publicize the photos if they have them. If necessary, I will undergo police investigations.”

Kim Sae-Ron’s husband then pointed at the allegations made against him of controlling and monitoring her. He explained in his statement, as provided by Koreaboo, “As we were in a long-distance relationship, we did not restrict access to each other’s cellphones and social media accounts in terms of passwords. In actuality, Kim Sae Ron used my phone to contact people many times, and we freely shared our passwords with each other, and more, in order to build trust as a married couple. I can tell you that in actuality, we exchanged our passwords, etc, through DMs, as well as wrote promises to each other as a couple, and were also open with other information as agreed between us mutually. Whenever she was in America, she was always with me, and we shared everything with each other, without secrets. I am in suspicion how they portrayed this as me “monitoring her moves,” but I think that this is a mutually-agreeable choice you can make as a couple. I can prove this with a written agreement we made as a couple.”

Lastly, he clarified that Kim Sae-Ron was never pregnant and he never forced her to get married to him. He even claimed that he received threats over the last few days because of his connection to the late actress. However, upon mentioning taking legal action, the threats ceased a bit. He concluded his statement by asking for a fair inspection of Sae-Ron’s death and requested everyone to refrain from surfacing false claims.

