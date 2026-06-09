After The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Toy Story 5 is the next big animated film fans are eagerly waiting for. Its box-office potential is already a hot topic. With the franchise’s enduring popularity and a loyal fan base spanning generations, the upcoming sequel could be in line for a massive worldwide haul. The last Toy Story movie was released in 2019, and after the pandemic, the theatrical scenario changed drastically. To cement its place among the biggest theatrical successes post-COVID, it will have to beat an MCU blockbuster to break into the post-COVID top 10 grossers. Keep scrolling for more.

The Toy Story series has been one of Pixar’s most successful properties for nearly three decades. From the groundbreaking original film to Toy Story 4’s billion-dollar triumph, the franchise has consistently delivered both critical acclaim and commercial success. Early estimates already suggest it would beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s debut weekend by a significant margin. Thus, it will ensure a strong start at the box office.

Can it beat Deadpool & Wolverine to break into the post-COVID top 10 worldwide?

For the unversed, the MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine is the 10th-highest-grossing movie worldwide post-COVID. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $1.34 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. This list includes four animated features, including Pixar’s Inside Out 2. So for Toy Story 5 to break into the post-pandemic era top 10 club, it would have to earn more than $1.34 billion worldwide.

Toy Story 4, released in 2019, collected $1.07 billion worldwide. The franchise has strong IP value and is expected to be front-loaded. Therefore, crossing $1 billion, beating Deadpool & Wolverine, and setting a new franchise record is not unlikely for this long-standing franchise.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing movies in the post-COVID era

1. Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.34 billion

2. Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.92 billion

4. Zootopia 2 – $1.87 billion

5. Inside Out 2 – $1.7 billion

6. Top Gun: Maverick – $1.5 billion

7. Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.49 billion

8. Barbie – $1.45 billion

9. The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion

10. Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.34 billion

More about the movie

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, Kristen Schaal, Keanu Reeves, and Ally Maki.

The story takes place after Woody left Bonnie to stay with Bo Peep and help abandoned toys find owners. Jessie becomes the leader of Bonnie’s room, with Buzz Lightyear as her second-in-command. However, a now-eight-year-old Bonnie has become enamored with her new favorite plaything, a frog-like tablet named Lilypad. Toy Story 5 will be released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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