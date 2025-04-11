Despite getting banned from the court, the YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho presented a video clip of 12-minute as new evidence, showing that Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun had different relationships in the alleged timeline that has been claimed. As per the video shared by a reporter-turned-cyber wrecker, Kim Soo-Hyun was in a relationship with someone else and did not date a minor, Kim Sae-Ron.

According to Kabizoom, the YouTuber put his life and career at risk by challenging the claims and further investigating the timeline to prove that the Queen of Tears actor was not involved with the late actress when she was a minor. Scroll ahead to find out.

In the video clip, Lee Jin-Ho can be heard saying, “A lot of people continue to strongly raise suspicions that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron during her minor years. Now, the time has come to reveal the decisive evidence. I have invested both my life and reputation into this investigation. Through this, I have started to look into who Kim Sae Ron was involved with since 2016, including those she dated after becoming an adult. I was able to track down and identify the individuals she met, ranging from non-celebrities to fellow celebrities, sports stars, businessmen, singers, fellow part-time workers, some idol trainees, and eventually her American husband. This investigation has led to some significant results.”

Although the video didn’t contain any visual content, the YouTuber didn’t want to start another round of the blame game. However, he assured that he had verified tip-offs and stories to attest to the fact that Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun were in relationships, but not with each other. He further said, “First, I received a tip that Kim Sae Ron was actually involved with another celebrity, and not Kim Soo Hyun, in 2016. The tip was highly credible, and through it, I was able to understand the situation at that time. I focused on investigating the two celebrities who were suspected of having been involved with her.

However, there was a problem: while there were claims and statements, there was no decisive evidence. There were instances where Kim Sae Ron directly mentioned these individuals to her friends, saying that they were in a relationship, and this was corroborated by the records.

However, upon further investigation, it was confirmed that, contrary to her statements, she was not actually in a relationship with one of the individuals. There were other individuals who also had objective evidence proving the relationship never happened.”

The YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho further claimed in his video that during 2016 and 2019, Kim Soo-Hyun was in a relationship with someone else, and Sae-Ron knew about it. Sae-Ron and Soo-Hyun had a strong friendship, but that’s about it; the actor “kept considerable distance” from her. The YouTuber vouched for the actor and stated that he was not involved with the late Bloodhounds actress.

He then alleged that Sae-Ron had been in relationships since she was in high school and presented photos and videos showing her with her boyfriend (not Kim Soo-Hyun) and claimed that she had always been quite “open” about her romantic relations. Lee Jin-Ho concluded his video by explaining that the allegations that Soo-Hyun dated her for six years are not true.

