Kim Soo-Hyun’s public image has been tarnished since his name was involved in a past controversy over dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. After her demise, many shocking revelations have been made about Soo-Hyun, which stunned everyone. As per Sae-Ron’s family members and aunt’s claims, the Queen of Tears actor harassed and groomed her and even tried to extort money from her, which led her to commit suicide.

Even though Soo-Hyun held a press conference, apologized for his deeds, and tried to clarify his side of the story, netizens have not been convinced yet. On the other hand, the late artist Sulli’s brother has also come forward and claimed a few things about Soo-Hyun and his misbehavior towards his sister. Now, an old interview from 2017, while promoting their film Real, has resurfaced where the actor and Sulli can be seen having a banter that drew a lot of attention.

As Kim Soo-Hyun’s comments get widely scrutinized, Sulli’s family members bring attention to the questions about how she was treated during the filming and movie promotions. SBS’s Night of Real Entertainment aired an interview on June 27, 2017, where the cast members of Real sat together to talk about their film. Back at that time, the movie was a hot topic of discussion because of Sulli’s bold scenes.

During the interview, when the host asked Sulli if she had slept well, the late actress had answered that she did, to which Kim Soo-Hyun commented, “You seem to be the most nervous.” When asked how it was to shoot the film, Soo-Hyun said that it was like a “gift set” and added that he took more than three hours to read the script and understand the complexity of it. He said, “After shooting 101 scenes, I was humbled.”

In the same conversation, Joo Woo-Jin remarked, “On set, it was clear that Kim Soo-hyun was completely immersed in this film. Isn’t it ‘of the Kim Soo-hyun, by the Kim Soo-hyun, for the Kim Soo-hyun’?” To this, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor responded, “Sunbae-nim, your tone is scary when it’s flat.”

After this, Woo-Jin mentioned Sulli’s performance (that seemed a little sarcastic as she had a smaller part than Soo-Hyun in the film). He said, “The most memorable character for me in ‘Real’ was Song Yoo-hwa, played by Choi Jin-ri [Sulli].”

This interview resurfaced amid the ongoing criticism of how Kim Soo-Hyun and the production team of Real handled the n*de scenes of Sulli. Her family members have raised questions about it, to which GOLD MEDALIST, Soo-Hyun’s agency and production company of Real said, “The nude scenes were agreed upon prior to her casting, and her agency at the time, SM Entertainment, was fully aware of this.”

This whole thing has shown how the Korean industry works and what small artists like Sulli face.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Glory Actress Shin Ye-Eun Opens Up About Shooting The K-Drama That Left Her Sleepless: “I Ended Up Having Nightmares…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News