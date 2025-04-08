Kim Ji-Soo, who is also one of the most controversial actors in South Korea, once again got entangled in a discussion after his response about Kim Soo-Hyun went viral. Soo-Hyun is another popular South Korean actor who has been suffering from massive backlash for dating Kim Sae-Ron (who committed suicide on February 16, 2025) when she was a minor. Since her demise, many shocking facts have been revealed about her and the Queen of Tears actor, which created quite a buzz everywhere.

Following all the allegations, Soo-Hyun held a press conference to clarify everything and clear his public image. However, that conference sparked more controversy. From brands to many Korean stars have distanced themselves from the actor. Many have unfollowed him on social media platforms.

Amid all of these, Kim Ji-Soo is the one who has gained attention recently over a response that went viral. Ji-Soo is an actor who was previously accused of school violence, sexual harassment, and a few more crimes. However, as the star has been getting back to his normal self in front of the public eye after relocating to the Philippines, his latest interview disappointed people.

On April 7, 2025, a video was shared online where Kim Ji-Soo was seen as a guest on the show PBB, Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition. In that clip, when he was asked if he has met with Kim Soo-Hyun ever, the actor replied, “Not really. I mean, yeah, I haven’t met him personally,” and it gained a lot of attention from people as they criticized him for his casual behavior when such a huge chaos has been happening in South Korea.

TAENA SI ESNYR TINANONG SI JISOO KUNG NAKILALA NA DAW SI KIM SOOHYUN😭😭😭 SOBRANG UNINTENTIONALLY FUNNY TALAGA NYA#PBBTheBigCollab #PBBCelebrityCollabEdition pic.twitter.com/QEIH3zl7qJ — cibhu (@cibhu_) April 7, 2025

X (previously known as Twitter) has been filled with netizens’ opinions about Kim Ji-Soo’s response. One such netizen wrote, “Worst time to be chronically offline.” Another X user commented, “HAHAHAHA the world is a different place after they leave.” A third netizen stated, “I can only begin to imagine the horrified look on their face once malaman na niya all the things that happened paglabas ng bnk hekdkfkskf also why the hell is jisoo suddenly in pbb????????”

HAHAHAHA ibang iba na ang mundo paglabas nila — R⚜ (@rxinelle) April 7, 2025

worst time to be chronically offline 🤧 https://t.co/NcwciABDle — R⚜ (@rxinelle) April 7, 2025

i can only begin to imagine the horrified look on their face once malaman na niya all the things that happened paglabas ng bnk 😭 hekdkfkskf also why the hell is jisoo suddenly in pbb???????? https://t.co/nzKteIemVm — neulbilat (@haollelujah) April 7, 2025

Another fan tweeted, “PBB, airing this clip despite knowing KSH’s current issue, is evil. SK is doing everything to edit him out tapos dito, may involved pa na cancelled din. This could’ve been a news headline in South Korea.”

Well, we don’t know whether Kim Ji-Soo knows about the situation Kim Soo-Hyun is in currently or not but the way he responded casually, it feels he doesn’t know about the scandalous chaos.

