BLACKPINK’s Jennie has long been linked to BTS’ V. Even though the two K-pop megastars have never addressed the dating rumors, many times pictures have gone viral, with claims that they were romantically involved. However, every time, the speculations have been dismissed by fans who are seriously frustrated with the constant gossip. Now, once again, a picture was leaked by someone who claimed to be a former employee of YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency.

The user named YG Leaker recently began exposing many things; among them was a photo that showed two people kissing on the road. The person claimed that the couple was none other than Jennie and V. They shared the picture with the caption, “Who do you think they are?”. YG leaker added, “I told you I have many pictures, but I will post them in due time.”

YG_LEAKER LEAKED JENNIE AND TAEHYUNG KISS ⁉️⁉️⁉️❓❓❓❓❓❓ pic.twitter.com/fx0KWA4eoZ — . (@ygleakerinfo) April 1, 2025

Initially, many didn’t find the accusation absurd, given the two K-pop stars have been constantly facing dating rumors. However, fans took another look at the recent viral picture and discovered something surprising. The claim was soon debunked as an online user pointed out that the people kissing looked very similar to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who were together from 2015 to 2019. Their kiss was even reported by major media outlets. Following YG leaker’s post, many fans shared the photos of Cooper and Shayk, debunking the rumors that they were Jennie and V.

Looks like it will take a lot more to fool eagle-eyed fans.

Notably, Jennie and V’s agencies have never directly addressed the dating rumors, although fans have been doing their jobs, constantly debunking the speculations with fact checks.

On the work front, Jennie has recently released her first solo album, Ruby, which garnered massive praise from fans across the globe. One of the songs Like Jennie, also went viral on various social media platforms, with many other K-pop idols participating in the dance challenge.

Her first solo studio album featured the likes of Doechii, Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and Dominic Fike. The K-pop sensation not only earned a huge commercial success with Ruby but also solidified her global stardom.

On the other hand, V is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment, which he began back in December 2023. He is now set to be discharged on June 10, 2025. Last year, he made a major comeback with three solo singles. At the beginning of 2024, he released a digital single, FRI(END)S, which became a viral hit. A few months later, in December, he teamed up with balladeer Park Hyo Shin to release Winter Ahead. Then, he unveiled a new rendition of late jazz legend Bing Crosby’s holiday classic White Christmas.

Following his big solo comeback, he is now set to reunite with his bandmates in June. BTS is set to release new music after all the members are discharged from the military. Their last album, Proof, arrived back in 2022, so ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to their comeback in 2025.

For more of the latest updates on Korean Entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

