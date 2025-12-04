Dan Trachtenbergâ€™s sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands is now on the verge of completing four weeks in theaters. With an 86% criticsâ€™ score and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has clearly resonated with viewers. However, despite the strong reception, its box office performance has been more modest than many fans expected.

That said, among the seven films in the Predator franchise, Badlands currently trails only the 2004 crossover entry Alien vs. Predator. With a worldwide total of $175.1 million, the latest installment needs approximately $2.3 million more to become the highest-grossing Predator film to date. At the same time, Badlands is also closing in on the global earnings of the underrated 2010 action-comedy The A-Team, starring Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper. Hereâ€™s how much more Predator: Badlands must earn to surpass The A-Team at the worldwide box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. The A-Team â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands â€“ Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic: $85.8 million

International: $89.3 million

Worldwide: $175.1 million

The A-Team â€“ Box Office Summary

Domestic: $77.2 million

International: $100 million

Worldwide: $177.2 million

As the numbers indicate, Dan Trachtenbergâ€™s sci-fi action film is currently trailing the action-comedy by roughly $2.1 million worldwide. If its current pace continues, Predator: Badlands is expected to surpass The A-Team in the coming days.

Can Predator: Badlands Cross $200 Million Mark?

The sci-fi action film is set to complete four weeks in theaters, and with new releases such as Now You See Me: Now You Donâ€™t entering the market, its momentum has naturally slowed. With a current worldwide total of $175.1 million, it appears unlikely as of now that Predator: Badlands will reach the $200 million milestone, unless it delivers a strong performance over the upcoming weekend. Its final tally should become clearer in the weeks ahead.

Predator: Badlands â€“ Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands â€“ Official Trailer

