The third installment of the Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, has crossed a vital box office milestone. The threequel recently surpassed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office. Combined with its impressive earnings from international markets, its current worldwide total now stands at $190.2 million. This means the heist flick needs to earn around $12 million more to outgross Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another (as per Box Office Mojo).

As the film continues its run, and with no digital release yet, Now You See Me 3 has a real chance of crossing the $200 million global mark before concluding its ongoing theatrical journey. Meanwhile, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson starrer is steadily closing in on the worldwide earnings of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s hit action-adventure movie The Lost City (2022). Here’s how much more Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Lost City – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $50.9 million

International: $139.4 million

Worldwide: $190.2 million

The Lost City – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $105.3 million

International: $87.6 million

Worldwide: $192.9 million

As the above numbers indicate, the heist threequel is currently trailing Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s action-adventure film by around $2.7 million at the worldwide box office. However, given its steady pace, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is expected to overtake The Lost City’s global total within the next few days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. First Two Films – Worldwide Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the 2013 film and its 2016 sequel performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me (2013): $351.7 million

Now You See Me 2 (2016): $334.9 million

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025): $190.2 million*

Based on these figures, the third film in the franchise would need to earn approximately $161.5 million to surpass the first installment and around $144.7 million to overtake the second. At its current pace, it appears unlikely that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will be able to outgross its predecessors at the global box office. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t All About

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 15: Closing In On The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ $270M+ & A Spot in 2025’s Top 5

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News