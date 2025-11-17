Now You See Me: Now You Don’t might have landed below the projected range at the North American box office, but its debut in China is eye-catching. The film has recorded one of the biggest opening weekends among Hollywood releases at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson’s film has debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It is the third installment in the film series. Eisenberg, along with Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, returned for the threequel, joined by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.

Now You See Me 3’s opening weekend collection at the box office in China

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected a solid $21.6 million at the Chinese box office on its opening weekend. It is more than what it raked in at the domestic box office in its debut weekend. The heist movie collected $21.3 million at the North American box office. Initially, it held 87k screenings, and on Sunday, it was increased to 110k.

3-day debut weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $6.8 million

Saturday – $9.1 million

million Sunday – $5.7 million

Total – $21.6 million

3rd biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood release in 2025

It has also been reported that Now You See Me 3 registered the third-largest opening weekend of 2025 at the box office in China. It is only under Jurassic World: Rebirth and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s opening weekend collections in China.

Comparison with the previous two films

The report further revealed where the third installment lies in comparison to the previous two films. According to that, Now You See Me 3 almost matched the first film’s opening weekend gross in China, which is $23 million. The second installment has recorded the biggest debut weekend.

Now You See Me 2 – $44.4 million Now You See Me – $23 million Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – $21.6 million

Jesse Eisenberg starrer Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

