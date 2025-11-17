MAPPA’s anime movie, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, is starting to slow down at the box office. However, it still shows his stronghold at the cinemas worldwide, strong enough to crack the top 15 highest-grossing anime movies list worldwide. It is edging closer to achieving this feat. The film surpassed the global collections of Detective Conan: One Eyed Flashback and Bayside Shakedown 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie is nearing the $170 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly made on a budget of $4 million and has collected more than forty-two times the production cost. The manga is quite popular in Japan, and the anime series, along with this film, helped it gain popularity worldwide.

How much has Chainsaw Man collected at the box office in Japan?

According to the latest box office data by Luiz Fernando, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc grossed approximately $2.2 million on its 9th weekend at the box office in Japan, its home country. Astonishingly, the film saw a 69.2% increase from last weekend. Also, the film has reached 5.9 million admissions in Japan. After this weekend, the film’s collection in Japan has reached ¥8.77 billion in local currency, equivalent to approximately $57 million.

At the Japanese box office, it has become the 76th highest-grossing film ever. Reze Arc surpassed the ¥8.76 billion lifetime collection of The Eternal 0 to achieve this feat. MAPPA‘s latest might soon break into the top 70 highest-grossing films list in Japan.

Becomes the 16th highest-grossing anime movie ever worldwide

The report further mentions that Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected an estimated $70.1 million at the overseas box office. In North America, the film’s cumulative collection has reached $41.2 million. Combining the two, the film’s worldwide collection has earned around $168.3 million.

Reze Arc has beaten Bayside Shakedown 2’s $164.5 million and Detective Conan: One Eyed Flashback’s $162 million global collections to become the 16th highest-grossing anime movie ever worldwide. It is edging closer to breaking into the top 15 highest-grossing anime movies list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

