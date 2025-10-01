Jujutsu Kaisen, the iconic manga by Gege Akutami, is about to set the cinemas on fire with the upcoming release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution in theatres. The film is set to premiere on December 5, with it being a production of Studio MAPPA, which has already garnered considerable acclaim for their work on the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, as well as the earlier seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

The film is a compilation covering the events of Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, alongside the opening episodes of the upcoming Season 3. It will also cover the original manga’s Shibuya Incident and Culling Games arcs. Read on to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming anime film.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Begins With The Cataclysmic Shibuya Incident

The events of Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution take off thanks to a veil descending over Shibuya, which results in countless civilians getting endangered, causing the elite jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, to spring into action. This decision serves to place him directly in the line of fire as his enemies have been plotting to seal him away and render him incapable of fighting back.

Meanwhile, as Yuji Itadori seeks to clean up the mess left behind as a result of Satoru Gojo’s capture, he himself is hounded by fellow sorcerer and student Yuka Okkotsu, who’s been assigned as his executioner.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution draws from the manga’s Shibuya Incident and the beginning of the Culling Game storylines, which approximately covers the manga from volumes 10 to 17. These chapters cover the extended storyline of the Shibuya veil and Satoru Gojo’s capture.

As the Shibuya Incident arc nears its conclusion, the storyline reveals that one of the masterminds behind the incident is the evil Kenjaku, who’s been operating under the alias of “Kamo” and seeks to force the fighters of Jujutsu High into a “Culling Game” that he means to leverage towards his larger goal of unleashing absolute chaos through his curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Serves As The Lead-up To Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will serve as a bridge between the anime’s second and third seasons. While the promotional materials have stated that the film will recap the Shuibuya incident that was originally covered in season 2, the opening scenes of season 3 will cover the Culling Game arc that follows immediately afterward. The film is therefore expected to leave many plot points unresolved, which will be followed up on when the complete third season of the anime is released at a later date.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Trailer

