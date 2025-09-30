Demon Slayer continues to stand at the center of anime news, and the anticipation surrounding Infinity Castle has only grown stronger. After the explosive Hashira Training arc and the record-breaking run of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc (Part 1), attention has now shifted to the grand continuation. The wait for Infinity Castle Part 2 may be nearing its end, with fresh signals pointing to major announcements on the horizon.

Demon Slayer Showcase At Jump Festa 2026 Confirmed

The official confirmation of Demon Slayer’s showcase at Jump Festa 2026 has set the stage for something big. Scheduled for December 21, 2025, the series will take over the Jump Super Stage for a 30-minute panel. Events of this scale rarely come without significant reveals, and this timing strongly hints at new details for Infinity Castle Part 2, per ScreenRant.

The presence of the cast members behind Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Giyu, and Shinobu makes it even clearer. Fans are already speculating that live discussions could be paired with an early look at upcoming scenes or even a long-awaited teaser. The choice of characters appearing offers further clues. With multiple Hashira involved in the showcase, the next installment will likely push forward with larger battles and a greater focus on high-stakes confrontations.

The manga section that the adaptation is heading into is one of the most dramatic, with brutal clashes and emotional turning points for characters who have been evolving since the beginning. This naturally raises expectations for shocking twists and visual spectacle that only Ufotable can deliver.

What To Expect From Demon Slayer Showcase At Jump Festa 2026?

The first part of Infinity Castle has already left a huge mark with breathtaking visuals and wide success. Part 2 promises to carry the momentum further, diving deeper into the climactic confrontations between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan’s strongest demons. Online discussions have been filled with theories ranging from release windows to hints of an animation showcase. Many expect the December event to provide answers to both.

Even if every detail is not unveiled, the upcoming stage signals that production is moving forward at full pace. A release date confirmation alone would cement the fact that Demon Slayer is approaching its final and most ambitious chapters on screen. Infinity Castle is more than another arc as it represents the culmination of Tanjiro’s long journey and one of the boldest anime adaptations of recent times. For fans who have followed the series from the beginning, this update may be the most significant one yet.

