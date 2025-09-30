The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena opening up to Susan about her health. On the other hand, EJ confessed to Belle. Leo surprisingly helped Gwen. Rachel shocked Thomas, and then, last but not least, Chad and Cat shared a romantic moment together once again.

The drama, the feelings, the confusion, the shock, the problems, and the action are about to elevate in the coming few days. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 30, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Theo being confronted by JJ. The former may be back in town, but he still hasn’t gotten over how JJ shot him. Even though Theo forgave JJ for what transpired, it seems residual feelings are still left. And seeing JJ in uniform has definitely not helped his case at all.

And JJ has noticed Theo’s behavior. He quickly tries to leave anytime JJ is around, and their interactions are brief and quite awkward to say the least. And now he thinks it’s high time he questions this behavior. How will this confrontation go? Will Theo accept that he still feels uncomfortable around JJ?

Will the two be able to sort out the issues? Up next, Belle is firm with EJ. The two are stuck in an elevator due to the blackout, and it has brought them into close proximity, despite the friction between them. EJ messed up during the trial, but he confessed he still has feelings for her.

Belle hasn’t completely gotten him over either, but she doesn’t want to get burned by him again. Will she refuse or give him another chance? Chad and Cat reach a turning point. Are they finally ready to make things official? Is it time for Chad to get over his commitment issues and get really serious?

What will the new labels of boyfriend and girlfriend have in store for them? Meanwhile, Jada updates Paulina. Is this about JJ and Theo or about the blackout? And then lastly, Xander makes inroads with Sarah. The two recently reignited their romance and intimacy, which has brought a change.

This has helped them see things from each other’s perspective, making things easier for them despite the earlier friction and constant fighting. Is this going to bring them together to give their marriage another chance?

