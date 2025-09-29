The previous week of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra finding out the truth about what happened between Luna and Will that night. She was left flabbergasted and things got worse when she discovered that Luna is actually pregnant now. Bill and Katie got closer again amidst this mess.

The drama, the chaos, the pain, the guilt, and the trickery is about to get real serious in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Will and Electra grappling with the revelation that Luna is pregnant. The shocks just don’t seem to stop when it comes to Luna. First they had to accept the fact that she is alive. Then it was about how she spiked Will’s drinks and raped him, taking advantage.

And to add to the mess, the revelation that she is now pregnant is hitting them. What new drama will unfold now? As per the preview, we already know that Electra slaps Luna. How is this going to change things for them? Meanwhile, Sheila worries about her marriage. And she definitely needs to.

She hid the huge truth about Luna being alive from her husband Deacon and now that he knows about it, he’s furious. He feels betrayed and cannot even look at her knowing that she kept this from him despite knowing just how much he hates Luna. Sheila knows that she messed things up badly.

She knows she shouldn’t have kept lying when Deacon was suspicious about her hiding something. And now things have escalated to the point where Sheila does not even know if her marriage is safe. Deacon walked out and it seems the mess is too big to fix. How will Sheila deal with it?

And lastly, Taylor and Deacon share a brief moment as he seeks guidance. After the fight with Sheila, he went over to Taylor to seek some help and guidance. After all she is a professional and knows how to deal with stray emotions. Deacon opens up to her, hoping to feel lighter and wiser.

When the two share a moment of connection, is this the start of a new romance? Does this mean Deacon and Sheila’s marriage is on its final stage now? How will Sheila react to this? Will it bring back her evil vibes?

